SparksPay 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 79.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,701.99 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000063 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000173 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,293,703 coins and its circulating supply is 10,185,123 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

