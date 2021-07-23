Spartan Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $700,492.00 (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.26 million and approximately $700,492.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

