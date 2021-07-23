SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 297.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,597 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $49.66 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.