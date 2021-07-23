SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,781,000 after acquiring an additional 364,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,128,000 after acquiring an additional 110,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 382,160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 391,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 389,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 281,424 shares in the last quarter.

GNR stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.88. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.