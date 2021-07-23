Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 47.61 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 81.59 ($1.07). The company has a market cap of £364.56 million and a P/E ratio of 57.50.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

In related news, insider Shatish D. Dasani acquired 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £19,875 ($25,966.81). Also, insider James Bunn bought 35,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £24,826.89 ($32,436.49).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.