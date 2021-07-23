Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $19.07 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas acquired 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

