Sprott (TSE:SII) Given a C$54.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Sprott (TSE:SII) has been given a C$54.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of SII stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.76. 17,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,584. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$35.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.8908074 EPS for the current year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

