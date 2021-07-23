Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Cut by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the period. Square comprises about 3.9% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP’s holdings in Square were worth $81,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 75.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $6,789,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of Square by 1.9% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $80,739,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 968,991 shares of company stock worth $221,297,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

SQ traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,526. The company has a market cap of $120.24 billion, a PE ratio of 367.03, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.00 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

