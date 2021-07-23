Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2,047.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 136,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of The Travelers Companies worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 19,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 21,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.69. 25,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,376. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $237,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,874 shares of company stock worth $9,939,953 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

