Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.81 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 252.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,465 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $12,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,336,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. 21,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.74 and a 52 week high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

