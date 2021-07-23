Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $15.61 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,061 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 171,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 100,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,932,000 after buying an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.80. The company had a trading volume of 69,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.21 and a 12-month high of $234.25.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

