Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $25.29 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 198.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758,601 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAA. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

NYSE UAA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $20.78. 106,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

