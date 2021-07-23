SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 172.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after purchasing an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 89,348 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.44.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

