S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 7.48%.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.26. 132,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

