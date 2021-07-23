St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Trading Down 1.9%

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 4,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STBMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St Barbara from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St Barbara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised St Barbara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86.

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

