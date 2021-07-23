StakerDAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,124.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One StakerDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0384 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $594,670.39 and approximately $2,124.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00104711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.89 or 0.99996131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002986 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,474,932 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakerDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StakerDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

