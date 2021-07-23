Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $758.16 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will post sales of $758.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $739.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.88 million. Stantec posted sales of $686.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.17 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

Shares of STN opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1346 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

