STASIS EURO Market Cap Reaches $104.67 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $104.67 million and approximately $771,257.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for about $1.18 or 0.00003669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.00 or 0.00848180 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 88,625,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

