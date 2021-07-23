State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989,916 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 179,734 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $39,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,742 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 80,626 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $2,305,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,100 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 65,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,505,187 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 111,401 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

