State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,452 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,661 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $32,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

