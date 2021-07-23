State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 15,238 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Garmin were worth $34,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $151.07 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $152.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.