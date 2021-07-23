StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 109,558 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.57.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. Equities analysts predict that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 25.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

