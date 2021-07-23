Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Stem alerts:

STEM stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96. Stem has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.