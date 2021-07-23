Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 6.9% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $28.30. 38,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,281,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Stem in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 28.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

