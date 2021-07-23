Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE STL opened at $21.44 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.