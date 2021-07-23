Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

