SThree (LON:STEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $479.50

Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 478 ($6.25), with a volume of 38072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 477 ($6.23).

Several research firms have commented on STEM. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of £638.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 448.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, insider Andrew Beach acquired 4,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 454 ($5.93) per share, with a total value of £19,857.96 ($25,944.55).

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

