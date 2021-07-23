Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,911 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $32.17 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

