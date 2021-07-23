Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,831 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Community were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Community during the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FCCO stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. First Community Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Analysts anticipate that First Community Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

