Stifel Financial Corp Has $666,000 Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23.

