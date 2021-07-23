Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 193,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $4,177,098.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

