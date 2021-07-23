Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538,008 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Earnest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $191,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $64.63. 2,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Several analysts have issued reports on SF shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

