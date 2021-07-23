Stifel Financial Corp Purchases New Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $90.33 on Friday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $66.15 and a 52 week high of $99.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.80.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

