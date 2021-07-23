Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 3,017 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 615% compared to the average daily volume of 422 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of OSH stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,318,685 shares of company stock valued at $498,472,669 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the second quarter valued at $615,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

