Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of NETGEAR Put Options (NASDAQ:NTGR)

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 842 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,258% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

NETGEAR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.36. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $27.17 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $28,600.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,824.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,006. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

