Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,114% compared to the average daily volume of 185 put options.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.
PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
