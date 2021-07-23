Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,114% compared to the average daily volume of 185 put options.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.12. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $44.24 and a 12-month high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

