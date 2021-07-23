Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $12.17

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $10.61. Studio City International shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $28.56 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.