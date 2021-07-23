Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

Several research firms recently commented on SLF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,056. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$904,769.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

