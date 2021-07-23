Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $34.82. 1,018,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,839. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after buying an additional 3,092,136 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after buying an additional 1,184,345 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,832,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after buying an additional 526,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $19,185,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.