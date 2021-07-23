Supernova Partners Acquisition (NYSE:SPNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 165,765 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,896,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,434,000. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $12,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

