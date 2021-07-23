Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,613 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $17.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $812.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

STRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

