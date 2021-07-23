SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Issues Earnings Results

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $569.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $217.23 and a 12-month high of $608.84.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

