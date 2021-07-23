Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. AlphaValue lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.12 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 84.46% and a net margin of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Swedish Match AB will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

