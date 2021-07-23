Synchrony Financial Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend by 57.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

