Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis Sells 10,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.