Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRHC. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.96. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,453,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,974 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

