Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,934,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.9% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $347,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 171,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,836,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $604.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

