Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report $0.92 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.46. Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $2.68 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $6.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $171.28 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $148.88 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

