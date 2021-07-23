Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $243.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

TTWO opened at $171.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.07. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $148.88 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after purchasing an additional 482,520 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

