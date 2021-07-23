Tapmydata Market Cap Hits $752,783.11 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $752,783.11 and approximately $217,927.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.49 or 0.00437685 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002981 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000255 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013413 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.57 or 0.01359429 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

